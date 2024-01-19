Gold (XAU/USD) is set for its weakest 6-week performance, pressured by dollar strength, rising bond yields, and a shifting Fed outlook. Spot gold (XAU/USD) is rising by 0.2% to $2,027.39 per ounce as of 0743 GMT, although it is experiencing a decline of …
