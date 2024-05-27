Gold prices saw a modest recovery on Monday, rebounding from a two-week low reached in the previous session. Traders are cautiously evaluating the diminishing likelihood of U.S. interest rate cuts ahead of a critical inflation report due later this week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Recovering as Traders Eye PCE Inflation Data - May 27, 2024
- Amid Soaring Gold, Silver Prices, Bank of America Is Bullish On These 4 Promising Metal ETFs For Good Investment Returns - May 27, 2024
- Gold Price India, May 27: Yellow Metal Shines, Prices Rise After Huge Drop; Sharp Jump In Silver - May 27, 2024