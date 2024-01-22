Gold prices are trading higher on Tuesday, influenced by a combination of declining U.S. Treasury yields and a softer U.S. dollar. This movement comes as investors eagerly await decisions from various …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- 8 Best Gold IRA Companies of 2024 - January 23, 2024
- Silver price today: Prices at $22.32 per ounce - January 23, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD turns bearish in the near term, holds above $2,000 - January 23, 2024