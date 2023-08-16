Reflecting waning enthusiasm for gold, the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s predominant gold-backed ETF, reported holdings at their lowest since January 2020. Astonishingly, there haven’t been inflows since the end of July. The robust U.S. retail sales data suggests resilience in the economy, potentially diminishing the appeal of gold as a safe haven.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD’s Vulnerability Evident Amidst Yield Rise, Fed Outlook - August 16, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD downside opens up toward $1,885, eyes on Fed Minutes - August 16, 2023
- Gold price down by Rs 100 per tola - August 16, 2023