The price of gold (XAU/USD) continues to decline in the late European session on Monday, due to optimistic non-farm payroll data for January in the United …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price trades sideways as investors seek fresh guidance from Fed on interest rates - February 6, 2024
- India Gold price today: Gold eases, according to MCX data - February 6, 2024
- Gold Prices’ future amid fading rate cut hopes - February 6, 2024