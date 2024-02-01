Spot gold was up 0.6% at $2,050.32 per ounce by 9:46 a.m. ET (1446 GMT), eyeing its fourth straight session of gains. U.S. gold futures steadied at $2,068.00 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices gain after US jobless claims rise, market focus shifts to NFP - February 1, 2024
- Gold price fails to hold gains as Fed pushes against rate-cut hopes in March - February 1, 2024
- Gold feeble after Fed meet refutes March rate cut prospects - February 1, 2024