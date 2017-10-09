Gold prices gain amid renewed North Korea fears

Gold prices climbed to their highest in more than a week on Monday as renewed concerns over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions stoked safe-haven demand for the precious metal and weighed on the dollar. Spot gold was up 0.5% to $1,282.39 an ounce by 9.27am …
