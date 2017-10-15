Investing.com – Gold prices edged up in Asia on Monday with tension in the Middle East supporting risk demand as Baghdad moved troops into the oil-rich Kirkuk region where the Kurdish Regional Government has a stronghold and has mulled a push for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Gain In Asia On Middle East Tensions, Iraq In focus - October 15, 2017
- Gold eases amid firm dollar, stronger equities - October 15, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold eases amid firm dollar, stronger equities - October 15, 2017