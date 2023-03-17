Gold and Silver prices saw sharp run up this week on back of safe-haven demand. Fears of a global financial crisis are increasing after the sharp fall of Credit Suisse bank. The banking turmoil …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices gain on safe-haven demand, lower rate hike predictions; book profits in long positions in - March 17, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 17 March: Gold rises as dollar softens on global banking crisis; traders eye US Fed rate hike - March 17, 2023
- Gold prices gain on safe-haven demand, lower rate hike predictions; book profits in long positions - March 17, 2023