Gold prices go down on elevated dollar; Spot gold reaches $1,807.19 per ounce

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,807.19 per ounce, as of 0101 GMT, after hitting a five-month low of $1,783.50 on Friday. US gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,809.50.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)