Gold prices on Friday — the last day of the week and FY23 — went up with the investors booking profits, said an expert. According to Navneet Damani, Senior Vice President, Commodity Research, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices go up on Friday - March 31, 2023
- Gold Price Today 31 March 2023: Gold Climbs Rs 380; Silver Declines Rs 280 - March 31, 2023
- Fed slowdown bets steer gold toward second quarterly rise - March 31, 2023