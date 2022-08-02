Rs. 51,650 while 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs. 47,350. The price of gold increased sharply by Rs 270 per 10 grams of 24 carat gold today while the prices of silver remained unchanged in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: Yellow metal gains while white metal slumps amid losses in global markets - August 2, 2022
- Gold Prices Go Up Sharply, Silver Remains Unchanged Today - August 2, 2022
- UAE: Gold prices rally to 4-week high as US dollar slips - August 2, 2022