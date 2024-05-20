Gold prices hit a new record high Monday, with futures briefly topping $2,427 a troy ounce. It’s still around that level. More broadly speaking, it is 17.1% more expensive now than it was at the start …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices are at yet another record high. That means rate cuts are coming soon - May 20, 2024
- Gold prices have hit a record high - May 20, 2024
- Gold and sIlver prices continue record high runs - May 20, 2024