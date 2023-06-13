A year back, gold for 22k was at Rs 50,474 per 10 grams. Gold prices have seen an upward momentum in the past year. As the dollar weakens it is possible that gold prices would continue to rally.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices end second session lower as traders await inflation report, Fed meeting - June 12, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as traders await inflation data, Fed decision - June 12, 2023
- Gold prices have jumped by Rs 5000 in last 1-year - June 12, 2023