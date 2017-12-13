(Kitco News) – Gold prices are holding on to daily gains, trading just off session highs, despite a more optimistic Federal Reserve that still sees three rate hikes in 2018 As widely expected, the U.S. central bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold settles higher to halt 4-session skid, climbs further after Fed decision - December 13, 2017
- Gold Prices Higher As Federal Reserve Remains Firm, Sees 2.5% GDP In 2018 - December 13, 2017
- Gold futures pop 1.2% after Fed raises rates - December 13, 2017