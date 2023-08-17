The prospect of higher U.S. interest rates bodes poorly for gold, given that it increases the opportunity cost of investing in non-yielding assets. This notion had battered the yellow metal through 2022, and is expected to keep weighing on gold until the Fed decides to begin trimming rates.
