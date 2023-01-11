Since the last quarter of 2022, Gold prices have gone parabolic rallying by over $200 an ounce from mid-November to present – bringing prices within striking distance of the $1900 mark. One of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Pull Back Slightly - January 11, 2023
- Gold touches a fresh 8-month high on China reopening hopes - January 11, 2023
- Gold prices surge on expectations for slower Fed rate rises - January 11, 2023