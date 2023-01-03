The price of gold has reached a six-month high of just under $1,850 U.S. per ounce as investors pile into the safe haven asset. In European trading, U.S. gold futures rose 0.72% and were trading at $1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Hit A Six-Month High - January 3, 2023
- Gold hangs in the balance as investors await Fed’s interest rate verdict - January 3, 2023
- Gold Set To Shine In 2023: Here’s Why You Should Invest Now - January 3, 2023