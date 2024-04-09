KARACHI: The local and international gold prices on Monday hit all-time highs, as the global bullion value reached $2355 per ounce, traders said. At the week open, gold prices maintained its upward …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Daily Voice: This chief investment officer explains why he is bullish on gold prices that hit a new high - April 8, 2024
- Gold prices hit all-time high - April 8, 2024
- Gold prices touch new record at 73,500 - April 8, 2024