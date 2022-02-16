GOLD prices advanced to an eight-month high, rising above $1 870 (R28 360) early yesterday, as an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to drive investors away from riskier assets, in favour …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Slips to Dh224.50 Per Gram - February 16, 2022
- Gold prices hit an eight-month high sending investors to flee to safe haven - February 16, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD points to the upside ahead of Fed minutes - February 16, 2022