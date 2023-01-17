With rising inflation, borrowing costs and recession looming, demand for gold has picked up.Amid all these uncertainties, gold futures touched an all time high of ₹56,250 on the MCX.Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw outflows of ₹273.
