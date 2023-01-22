Investors are staying on the sidelines as evidenced by the stagnant holdings of physically-backed products. Historically, these holdings have moved in line with gold prices, showing the appetite of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices hit new highs recently — who’s in the driving seat? - January 22, 2023
- Gold Prices Exceed USD 1,926 Per Ounce - January 22, 2023
- Gold Price Today: 22 January, 2023 – Check rates in your city - January 22, 2023