Gold prices scaled to a record high on Friday as geopolitical tensions continued to boost demand for the safe-haven metal, while strong economic data failed to dampen bullion’s allure. FUNDAMENTALS * …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Breaking: Gold price hits an all-time high to nearly $2,390 - April 11, 2024
- Gold prices hit record highs on safe-haven demand - April 11, 2024
- Gold bars selling fast at Costco, bringing in as much as $200M a month, reports say - April 11, 2024