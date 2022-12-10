KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday inched up to the new record highs on the local market, traders said. Up by Rs200 and Rs171, the yellow metal was traded for the historic highs of Rs167300 per tola and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices hit record highs - December 10, 2022
- Gold prices on track for highest finish in a week after U.S. inflation data - December 10, 2022
- Hawkish Fed surprise could knock down gold price next week - December 10, 2022