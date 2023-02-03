London: Gold prices extended gains yesterday to touch their highest in more than nine months after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by an expected 25 basis points. Spot gold was up 0.1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 3 Feb: Gold may be volatile, prices hit by profit-taking; traders eye US jobs data - February 3, 2023
- Gold prices rise and silver declines - February 3, 2023
- Gold prices hits more than nine month high yesterday - February 3, 2023