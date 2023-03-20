Gold prices soared to touch a fresh lifetime high on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday after banking crises in the US and Europe triggered a return to haven buying. The yellow metal price on MCX crossed the ₹60,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices hits record high, crosses ₹60,000 mark - March 20, 2023
- Gold prices cross Rs 60,000 on MCX on fragile US economy - March 20, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD ticks up to renew YTD high near $2,000 as week-start optimism fades - March 20, 2023