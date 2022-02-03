Gold Prices Hold Above $1,800 on Weaker USD, Geopolitical Unrest

Gold prices extended a 4-day gain amid risk-off sentiment after Facebook earnings disappointed investors. The US Dollar fell slightly. Russia-Ukraine tensions may continue to support the safe haven.
