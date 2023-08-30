Investing.com– Gold prices steadied at three-week peaks on Wednesday, aided by a weaker dollar as softer-than-expected U.S. economic data spurred bets that the Federal Reserve will have limited headroom to keep raising rates. The yellow metal had a strong …
