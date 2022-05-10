Gold prices hold ground as US bond yields slide

Gold prices firmed on Tuesday as a decline in U.S. Treasury yields offset pressure on greenback-priced bullion from sustained strength in the dollar. Spot gold was up about 0.1% at $1,854.91 per ounce …
