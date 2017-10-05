Investing.com – Gold prices held onto modest gains on Thursday, despite the fact that upbeat U.S. economic reports pushed the dollar higher, as investors were still waiting for comments by a number of Federal Reserve officials later in the session.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Hold Onto Modest Gains Despite Dollar Strength - October 5, 2017
- Gold Prices May Stall Ahead of US Jobs Data, Crude Oil Aims Lower - October 5, 2017
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast- Needs Sharp Break in Stocks to Trigger Rally - October 5, 2017