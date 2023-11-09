Manav Modi, Analyst, Commodity and Currency, MOFSL, said, “Gold price trade steady after inching lower in the earlier trading sessions on the back of firm dollar, mixed comments from Fed officials and signs of ease off in the geopolitical tensions.”
