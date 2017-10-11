Gold Prices Hold Steady with Fed Minutes on Tap

Investing.com – Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, as traders eyed the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting due later in the day for indications on future rates hikes. At its September meeting, the Fed had signaled the possibility …
