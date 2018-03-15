Gold Prices Holds Steady, Close to 1-Week Highs

Investing.com – Gold prices held steady on Thursday, hovering close to one-week highs as the previous session’s mixed U.S. data and political turmoil in Washington continued to pressure the dollar and support safe-haven demand. Comex gold futures were …
