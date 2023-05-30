(Reuters) – Gold prices traded in a narrow range on Tuesday, hovering close to a recent two-month low, as optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling deal and reduced bets for a pause in the Federal Reserve’s rate hike policy in June dented the metal’s appeal.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices hover near 2-month low as US debt deal weighs - May 29, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: For how long can XAU/USD defend 100 DMA support? - May 29, 2023
- Gold Price Will Lose As Inevitable Debt Deal Looms - May 29, 2023