Gold prices in Amman, Jordan today opened at a selling price of JOD 1443.22 per ounce, Sunday, 25 February, not including taxes and fees.24-karat gold prices in Amman on SundayThe price per gram of 24 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices in Amman Today Sunday 25 February 2024 - February 25, 2024
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal dips in the last session - February 25, 2024
- Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls - February 25, 2024