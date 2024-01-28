Gold prices in Amman, Jordan today opened at a selling price of JOD 1,431.974 per ounce, Sunday, January 28, not including taxes and fees.24-karat gold prices in Amman on SundayThe price per gram of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices in Amman Today Sunday 28 January 2024 - January 28, 2024
- GDX: Gold Miners Consolidating Ahead Of The Fed, Real Yields Inch Up - January 28, 2024
- Gold prices in Riyadh Today 28 January 2024 - January 28, 2024