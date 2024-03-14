Gold prices in Amman, Jordan today opened at a selling price of JOD 1,536.77 per ounce, Thursday, March 14, not including taxes and fees.24-karat gold prices in Amman on ThursdayThe price per gram of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices in Amman Today Thursday 14 March 2024 - March 14, 2024
- Gold price drops as traders cash in on earlier gains - March 14, 2024
- Gold price remains depressed amid renewed USD buying, looks to US data for fresh impetus - March 14, 2024