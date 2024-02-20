Gold prices in Amman, Jordan today opened at a selling price of JOD 1431.17 per ounce, Tuesday, February 20, not including taxes and fees.24 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal prices remain stable above $2000 mark, trading within a range - February 20, 2024
- Gold prices in Amman Today Tuesday, February 20 - February 20, 2024
- Gold prices in Riyadh today, Tuesday 20 February - February 20, 2024