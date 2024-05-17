Gold prices in Bangalore today saw a sharp fall after seeing a rally yesterday ahead of the CPI data that was released by the Fed. The price of yellow metal was seeing constant market fluctuations in the midst of economic data released by the Fed this week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices In Bangalore; Yellow Metal Gets Cheaper, Drops By Rs 2,700; Latest 24K, 22K, 18K Prices Here - May 17, 2024
- Gold Rates Today: Check Top City Wise Gold Prices In India On 17th May, 2024 - May 17, 2024
- Agnico Eagle Mines: Undervalued Miner With Lower Risks As Gold Prices Soar - May 17, 2024