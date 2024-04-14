ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Doha, Qatar, today, Thursday, April 14, opened at QR 8,538.46 per ounce, according to Qatar-goldprice.com. The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 274.40 Today. The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Qatar stood at …
