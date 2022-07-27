Gold prices in Dubai today kept falling with 24K trading at Dh207.75 per gram at the time of writing. Spot gold was trading at $1,719.7 per ounce by 11:40AM UAE time. In the UAE, 24K was trading at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Down to Dh207.75 Per Gram - July 27, 2022
- Gold price decreases by Rs 200 per tola - July 27, 2022
- Gold Price Steady; Upcoming Fed Rate Decision To Dictate Prices Going Foward - July 27, 2022