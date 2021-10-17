Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Gold Recovers to Dh215.750 Per Gram

Spot gold was trading at $1,767.63 per ounce by 10 am UAE time. Gold Price in Dubai. In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh215.750 per gram at the opening of the market, while 22K was …
