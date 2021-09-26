Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Gold Trades At Dh211.750 Per Gram

Gold prices were down this morning with 24K trading at Dh211.750 per gram. Spot gold was trading at $1,773 per ounce at 8:49 am UAE time.
