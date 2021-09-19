Spot gold price trades at $1,764.00 per ounce. Gold Price in Dubai. Retail gold rates in Dubai today, 24K is trading at Dh212.500 per gram. While 22K trades Dh199.500, 21K at Dh 1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Gold Trades At Dh212.500 - September 19, 2021
- Gold Price Today: Cheers For Buyers as Gold Rates Remain Stable | Check Latest Rates In Your City - September 18, 2021
- Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision & Forward Guidance - September 18, 2021