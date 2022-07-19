Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Persistent at Dh207 Per Gram

Gold prices in Dubai today persist with 24K trading at Dh207 per gram at the time of writing. Spot gold was trading at $1,708.54 per ounce by 10:48AM UAE time. In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh207.00 …
