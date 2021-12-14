Gold prices in Dubai today slipped this morning with 24K trading at Dh216.25 per gram at the time of writing. Spot gold was trading at $1,787.82 per ounce by 11:15 AM UAE time. In the UAE, 24K was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Slips to Dh216.25 per Gram - December 14, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/EUR eyes monthly hurdle around €1,590 on softer EUR, Omicron fears - December 14, 2021
- Global Step Gold Finger PCB Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 - December 14, 2021