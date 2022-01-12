Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Soars to Dh220.25 Per Gram

Gold prices in Dubai today were up this morning with 24K trading at Dh220.25 per gram at the time of writing. Spot gold was trading at $1,819.94 per ounce by 11:05 AM UAE time. In the UAE, 24K was …
