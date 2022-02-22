Spot gold was trading at $1,911.82 per ounce by 11:35AM UAE time. Gold Prices in Dubai In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh231per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2310.0) while 22K was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Soars to Dh231 Per Gram - February 22, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine News LIVE Updates: How crisis is impacting oil, gold prices and Indian stock markets – Latest developments on crisis - February 22, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to enjoy further gains on a break above $1,917 - February 22, 2022