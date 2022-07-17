Gold prices in Dubai today persist with 24K trading at Dh207.00 per gram at the time of writing. Spot gold was trading at $1,707.27 per ounce by 11:09AM UAE time. In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh207.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Stable at Dh207 - July 17, 2022
- Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Price Down 16.7% - July 17, 2022
- New Gold (NYSE:NGD) versus Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Critical Survey - July 17, 2022