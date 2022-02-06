In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh219 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2190.0) while 22K was trading at Dh205.75, 21K at Dh196.25, and 18K at Dh168.25 per gram. Rates were last …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Stable at Dh219 Per Gram - February 6, 2022
- OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 - February 6, 2022
- Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022 - February 6, 2022